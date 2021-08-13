Police Seeking Pell City Man mistakenly released from jail

LINCOLN — A Pell City man is accused of breaking into vehicles in Lincoln.
Lincoln Police Investigator Demarco Willis said Kerry Lawrence Cox was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle in relation to an incident in late July.
Willis said the incident originally occurred July 26 in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Lincoln. He said two cars were broken into and each had a handgun and wallet stolen out of it.
The investigator said one of the debit cards from the wallets was later used at the Oxford Walmart. Willis said police were able to identify Cox through video from the Walmart thanks to help from the East Metro Crime Center in Oxford. He said the Lincoln Police Department was then able to get a warrant for Cox’s arrest and take him into custody In Pell City.
Willis said that Cox admitted to the crime after being taken into custody. He said Cox was also arrested for violation of his probation and that the Oxford Police Department has also obtained a warrant for his arrest for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
He said Cox was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail and booked in at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Willis said that Cox was released later in the day after paying a $12,000 bond because of a communications error. The investigator said Cox should have been held at the jail on his probation violation charge or released to the custody of the Oxford Police Department, but is no longer in custody. Willis said the Lincoln Police Department is looking into Cox’s whereabouts.
Court records show that Cox has a lengthy criminal history primarily out of Jefferson County. He most recently pleaded guilty to possession of a forged instrument in 2013.