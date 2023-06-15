Police seek suspect in shooting of teenage girl

Talladega police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenaged girl late last month.
According to Capt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a call to the 1000 block of Coosa Street at about 12:30 a.m. May 26 in response to a shooting. When they arrived at the scene the victim, who is 17, had already been taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by private vehicle.
The crime scene was taped off and investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene, as well as the victim in the hospital. Apparently the victim had argued with her boyfriend that night, leading him to pull a pistol and shoot her in the chest, Curtis said.
The suspect was not on the scene when the officers arrived. Although investigators have identified the suspect, they were still actively searching for him as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.