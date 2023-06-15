 Skip to main content
Police seek suspect in shooting of teenage girl

Talladega police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenaged girl late last month.

According to Capt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a call to the 1000 block of Coosa Street at about 12:30 a.m. May 26 in response to a shooting. When they arrived at the scene the victim, who is 17, had already been taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by private vehicle.

