Police search for man who demanded ride at gunpoint — that's not how ride-sharing works

Talladega Police are investigating an alleged abduction from a convenience store, according to an incident and offense report available Monday.
According to the report, the victim, a 22-year-old woman, told investigators that she was getting into her car outside Benny’s at Six Points on Sunday afternoon. She said an older male got in the passenger side and showed her a gun.
Captain Jeremy Faulkner said the victim told the man to get out of her car, but he then pointed the gun at her and told her to drive him to Curry Court.
Once in Curry Court, the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot, Faulkner said. The victim was not injured, Faulkner said.
The suspect had not been identified as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site at www.talladega.com.