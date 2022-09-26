Police say that after Facebook 'friend' visits, man's gun, laptop, checkbook are gone

An Alpine woman has been arrested on felony theft warrants.
Amanda Fallon Brunfeldt, 34, was arrested in south Talladega County by Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday on a warrant for theft of property in the second degree obtained by the Talladega Police Department.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, Brunfeldt was allegedly visiting the home of a friend she had met on Facebook in Talladega on Sept. 13. After leaving the friend’s house, he discovered that a gun, his laptop and his checkbook were all missing.
Faulkner added that there had not been any reports of any of the checks being cashed, and as of Monday afternoon the stolen items had not been recovered.
Brunfeldt was given a $7,500 bond in the case, which she posted Monday and was released.
Theft of property in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.