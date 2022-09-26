 Skip to main content
Police say that after Facebook 'friend' visits, man's gun, laptop, checkbook are gone

Amanda Fallon Brunfeldt

An Alpine woman has been arrested on felony theft warrants.

Amanda Fallon Brunfeldt, 34, was arrested in south Talladega County by Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday on a warrant for theft of property in the second degree obtained by the Talladega Police Department.