Police respond to shots fired on Howard Street, find two people dead

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police responded to a shots fired call on Howard Street on Thursday morning and found two people dead inside a bedroom.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, LaToya Shardae Merritt, 31, of Talladega and Kavaris Lamont Oden, 32, of Alpine were both pronounced dead at the scene just before 7:30 a.m. They were found in the bedroom of Merritt’s house, Murphy said.
Both bodies were sent to the state Forensics Lab in Montgomery for autopsy. Funeral arrangements will be announced by S.M. Goodson Funeral Home.
According to Talladega Police Chief John McCoy, Merritt and Oden had at least one child in common. Merritt had three children, ages 1, 3 and 8 (two girls and a boy), and all three in the house when officers arrived Thursday morning. The children have since been placed with a family member, he said.
McCoy added that investigators had recovered casings of multiple calibers, and that there was evidence of a forced entry at the house
According to a news release issued by Talladega Police on Monday afternoon, officers first responded to a shots fired call at the residence about 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
This case is completely unrelated to the threatened shooting at Talladega High School that police were responding to about the same time.
The investigation remained ongoing Monday.