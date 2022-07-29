Police recover vehicle used in attempted robbery of Benny's

The getaway vehicle used in the attempted robbery and assault at Benny’s at Six Points on Saturday night has been recovered.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the vehicle was abandoned off Alabama 77 North on Tuesday, and evidence was recovered, but Thompson said he could not elaborate further.
At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a suspect entered the store wearing a black hat, blue mask, black pants, gloves and a yellow reflective jacket. The suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot at the cashier, but the cashier was not hit.
The victim, another employee of the store, tackled the gunman and a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, the employee was shot three times, Thompson said. The suspect ran outside without taking any money or merchandise from the store.
The suspect and an apparent accomplice got into a small, dark colored vehicle and fled. This was the vehicle that was recovered Tuesday.
The victim was still being treated at an undisclosed hospital Thursday afternoon, although Thompson said his condition had been steadily improving.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.