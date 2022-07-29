 Skip to main content
Police recover vehicle used in attempted robbery of Benny's

Benny's

A surveillance photo of the suspect at Benny's.

 Courtesy photo

The getaway vehicle used in the attempted robbery and assault at Benny’s at Six Points on Saturday night has been recovered.

According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the vehicle was abandoned off Alabama 77 North on Tuesday, and evidence was recovered, but Thompson said he could not elaborate further.