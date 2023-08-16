 Skip to main content
featured

Police officer injured by fleeing motorist

Sylacauga man taken into custody following crash into tree

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $75,000 bond after allegedly running over a police officer while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

Corie Darius Burns, 43, was also charged with felony marijuana possession. Bond in both cases was set by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.