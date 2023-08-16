Police officer injured by fleeing motorist

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $75,000 bond after allegedly running over a police officer while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.
Corie Darius Burns, 43, was also charged with felony marijuana possession. Bond in both cases was set by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, “On August 12, an officer from the Sylacauga Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East 2nd Street and North Main Avenue. During the stop… (Burns) resisted arrest and a struggle ensued. The arresting officer found himself inside of the vehicle that Burns was driving. Burns was able to get the vehicle into drive and started driving away at a very high rate of speed.”
Johnson said the officer was thrown from the vehicle and was run over. The officer will be out of work for an extended period of time to heal from his injuries.
Other officers chased Burns to the end of S. Main Avenue at Goodwater Highway, where he crashed into a tree and was taken into custody.
The injured officer was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center by Sylacauga Ambulance Service, Johnson said. The officer sustained broken bones to his left arm, left elbow, and left ankle where the vehicle ran over his arm and leg. He was treated and released that night.
Assault 2nd degree is a Class C felony and is punishable by incarceration from 1 year and 1 day to 10 years in prison and up to $15,000 fine; possession of marijuana 1st is a Class D Felony and is punishable by incarceration from 366 days in prison up to 5 years.