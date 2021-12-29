Police: Man was squatting in house near his own

A Fayetteville man was arrested on burglary charges after allegedly squatting in a house down the street from his own residence.
Eussum George Welch, 48, of the 500 block of Sulphur Creek Lane, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies for burglary in the third degree Monday. Bond was set at $25,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Welch was still behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, deputies responded to a suspicious activity call on the 1000 block of Sulphur Creek Lane in the Fayetteville community Monday evening. They found two individuals, Welch and a female who was not charged, inside the residence. Welch “claimed that the land belonged to them, and that he is the legal property owner. It turns out, neither of them were the legal property owner, and the person who did own the property said they did not have permission to be there.”
Jones added that it appeared Welch had been staying at the house for at least a few days. He had attempted to turn the water service on at the meter, flipped the main breaker and was in the process of moving some of his possessions into the house. There was damage listed throughout the house as well, Jones said.
As a condition of his bond, Welch is not allowed to go onto the property where he had allegedly been squatting or to have any contact with the victim.
Welch does not appear to be related to the actual property owner in any way, Jones said.
According to court documents, Welch was also arrested for disorderly conduct earlier this month for allegedly “blocking a road and preventing property owners from gaining access to their property.” He was out on bond on this charge when he was arrested for burglary Monday. It was not clear if the earlier charge involved the same property or not.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.