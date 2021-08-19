Police investigate two catalytic converter thefts from vehicles parked at residences

Talladega Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating two catalytic converter thefts from vehicles parked at residences.
The county case was reported Aug. 9 from a residence on the 500 block of Center Hill Road near Sylacauga. The converter was cut off a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado the day before it was reported. There are no witnesses or suspects in the case.
The city’s case was reported Sunday afternoon on the 240 block of Wilcox Lane. According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, this converter was cut off of a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, and had a listed value of $400.
Catalytic converter thefts have been common over the last several months, but, as Faulkner pointed out, the bulk of them have been reported from commercial properties and public utilities. The recent case was unusual because it was taken from in front of a residence.
As of Wednesday, there were no witnesses or suspects in either case.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website; or the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011, or on the city’s web site.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.