Police investigate trespasser, who turns out to be suspected SORNA violator

A Lincoln man has been arrested for violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
William Eugene Turner, 39, was convicted of first-degree sodomy of a 10-year-old girl in Ashville in St. Clair County in 2014, according to the state Sex Offender Registry. He was released from prison in 2017.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an address on the 300 block of Little Pond Lane in Lincoln regarding a trespasser, who turned out to be Turner.
Turner had registered at an address on Pebble Ridge Road in Lincoln, Jones said, but deputies determined that he had actually been living at the house on Little Pond Lane.
In addition to not living at his registered address, Jones said, there was a minor child living in the house with Turner, in violation of the terms of his release.
Turner had his initial court appearance Friday before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who set bond at $25,000 cash.
Turner remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Friday afternoon.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.