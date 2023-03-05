Police investigate Talladega car thefts

Talladega police are investigating two apparently unrelated auto thefts, according to incident and offense reports available last week.
According to Lt. Ron McElrtath, the first incident was reported on Stockdale Road Sunday night. The victim reported that she was driving a blue 2010 Dodge Challenger valued at $5,000 when it began running hot. She left the car on the side of the road and called a tow truck.
When the tow truck arrived, the vehicle was gone. As of Thursday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case, and the vehicle was still missing.
The second incident was reported the following morning, according to Lt. Bob Curtis. The owner said she had parked her blue 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt in front of a barber shop down the street from her residence in Curry Court. The car was gone the when she went to check on it around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
There were no witnesses or suspects in this case, either.
Anyone with information on either of these cases should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site.