Police investigate shooting on Avenue H

Talladega police are investigating a shooting incident that damaged two homes on the 400 block of Avenue H but did not injure any people Friday afternoon.
According to police Capt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a shots fired call at 3:14 p.m., established a perimeter and began canvassing the neighborhood. The house that appeared to be the primary target had had two windows shot out, and a third bullet appears to have penetrated the side of the house, gone all the way through, exited the other side and hit the house next door, Curtis said.
The first house was not occupied at the time of the shooting, although the resident did arrive at the scene after being notified by her neighbors.
There was someone home in the house next door that was struck, although Curtis said the resident was asleep at the time and was nowhere near the part of the house struck by the bullet.
Investigators did locate a witness, who reported hearing what he believed to be gunfire from an automatic weapon of some sort, followed by six shots from what he guessed was a semi-automatic weapon.
Numerous shell casings were collected from the scene in front of the first house, Curtis said.
To date, no witnesses have been located that actually saw the shooting or who could give a description of any kind.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city web site, www.talladega.com.