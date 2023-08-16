 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Police investigate shooting on Avenue H

Talladega police are investigating a shooting incident that damaged two homes on the 400 block of Avenue H but did not injure any people Friday afternoon.

According to police Capt. Bob Curtis, officers responded to a shots fired call at 3:14 p.m., established a perimeter and began canvassing the neighborhood. The house that appeared to be the primary target had had two windows shot out, and a third bullet appears to have penetrated the side of the house, gone all the way through, exited the other side and hit the house next door, Curtis said.