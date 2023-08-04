 Skip to main content
Police investigate shooting into occupied dwelling

Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Bankhead Boulevard this past Friday night.

According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, officers first responded to a shots-fired call at Pineview Landing Apartments on Broadway Avenue at about 10 p.m. Friday. They found no evidence of recent gunfire at the apartment complex, but while on the scene another call came in a from a homeowner a short distance away.

