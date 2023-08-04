Police investigate shooting into occupied dwelling

Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Bankhead Boulevard this past Friday night.
According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, officers first responded to a shots-fired call at Pineview Landing Apartments on Broadway Avenue at about 10 p.m. Friday. They found no evidence of recent gunfire at the apartment complex, but while on the scene another call came in a from a homeowner a short distance away.
McDaniel said the house had been hit by a bullet one time. The bullet passed through a window and into the residence, although none of the people inside at the time had been hit.
Investigators did recover a projectile inside the house, but no shell casings were located outside, and no one who actually saw the shooting had come forward as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site at www.talladega.com.