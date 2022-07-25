Police investigate Saturday night shooting in which victim was airlifted from scene

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting at Benny’s At Six Points on Saturday night, possibly part of a botched robbery attempt. One victim, a store employee, was airlifted from the scene and remained in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the store at about 11:30 p.m. wearing a black hat, blue mask, black pants, gloves and a yellow reflective jacket. The suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot at the cashier, but the cashier was not hit.
The victim, another employee of the store, tackled the gunman and a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, the employee was shot three times, Thompson said. The suspect ran outside without taking any money or merchandise from the store.
The suspect and an apparent accomplice who was waiting outside. They got into a small, dark colored vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord with a sunroof, and fled.
A be-on-the-lookout was issued to surrounding agencies Saturday night, but did not result in any immediate arrest.
As of Monday, there was no more detailed description available of either suspect. Both were completely covered, so Thompson could not say for certain if they were black or white, or even male or female.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.