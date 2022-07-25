 Skip to main content
Police investigate Saturday night shooting in which victim was airlifted from scene

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting at Benny’s At Six Points on Saturday night, possibly part of a botched robbery attempt. One victim, a store employee, was airlifted from the scene and remained in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the store at about 11:30 p.m. wearing a black hat, blue mask, black pants, gloves and a yellow reflective jacket. The suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot at the cashier, but the cashier was not hit.