 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Police investigate Jack’s burglary

Talladega police are investigating a burglary at Jack’s hamburgers that apparently took place sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

According to Capt. Bob Curtis, when the store manager opened up at 4:50 a.m. Monday he found a side door open. When he went inside, he also found the safe had been opened and cleaned out, Curtis said.