Police investigate Jack’s burglary

Talladega police are investigating a burglary at Jack’s hamburgers that apparently took place sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
According to Capt. Bob Curtis, when the store manager opened up at 4:50 a.m. Monday he found a side door open. When he went inside, he also found the safe had been opened and cleaned out, Curtis said.
The report indicated that the safe contained about $11,000 when it was broken into.
It was not entirely clear Monday if there was any video surveillance of the break-in.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.