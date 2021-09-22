Police investigate death of woman whose body was found by the road

Talladega Police and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found by Ironaton Road on Tuesday morning.
The woman has been identified as Brandi Snow Stephens, 43, of Mount Olive Circle.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, a passerby called 911 at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, telling the dispatcher that there was a woman laying on the side of the road, not moving, by a tree near the intersection of Ironaton and Whitson roads.
Stevens was unresponsive and had no pulse when police and paramedics arrived at the scene. The caller had already left the scene, Garrett said.
There was no obvious trauma to Stevens that would indicate foul play, Garrett added, but the body was taken to the state Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to determine a cause of death.
Garrett said an investigation into the circumstances of Stevens’ death was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on Stevens’ cause of death or the last hours of her life should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city website, www.talladega.com.