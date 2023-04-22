Police investigate case of a missing check

Talladega police are investigating a forgery that appears to have targeted the TCRC Child Care Center.
According to Captain Bob Curtis, police were contacted by the victim, who said that they were expecting a check for $24,000 which had not arrived on time. When they contacted the people who were expected to write the check, they said it had been sent and cleared the bank.
On checking with the bank, however, it was determined that someone had gotten ahold of the check, altered the information on the bottom of it, changing the name of the company and the city, and cashed it without authorization.
As of Monday, the case remained under investigation, and it was not entirely clear where the altered check was cashed or how the suspects might have gotten hold of it.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.