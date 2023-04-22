 Skip to main content
Police investigate case of a missing check

Talladega police are investigating a forgery that appears to have targeted the TCRC Child Care Center.

According to Captain Bob Curtis, police were contacted by the victim, who said that they were expecting a check for $24,000 which had not arrived on time. When they contacted the people who were expected to write the check, they said it had been sent and cleared the bank.