Police investigate car fire at Arbor Park Apartments

Talladega Police and Fire departments are investigating a car fire in the parking lot of Arbor Park Apartments on Sloan Avenue early Thursday morning.
Both departments were dispatched to Arbor Park about 1 a.m. Thursday, finding a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo fully involved and a white Nissan Altima parked next to it sustaining damage from fire and heat.
According to the police report, the passenger compartment of the Monte Carlo was engulfed. The fire report indicates that exterior paint on the driver’s side of the Altima had melted and the driver’s side window had broken.
The cars belonged to two different people.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday afternoon.