Police investigate bullet striking parked car

Talladega police are investigating the shooting of an unoccupied car on West Sloan Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the victim told investigators that she was in her living room on the 300 block of West Sloan when she heard a loud noise outside at about 1:30 p.m.
When she went out to see what had happened, she found a hole in the hood of a Nissan Murano parked under a carport. Her husband later determined that the bullet had gone through the hood on down through the engine of the car.
As of Wednesday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.