Police investigate baseball bat beating

Talladega police are investigating an early morning assault reported on Thornton Street Wednesday.

According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that he had been assaulted by two men with baseball bats while he was in bed at around 4:35 a.m.

