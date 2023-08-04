Police investigate baseball bat beating

Talladega police are investigating an early morning assault reported on Thornton Street Wednesday.
According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that he had been assaulted by two men with baseball bats while he was in bed at around 4:35 a.m.
McDaniel said the victim told investigators that his estranged wife had come into their trailer, they had argued, and she used the bathroom and then left. As soon as she was gone, the two men entered the bedroom and began to assault him before eventually leaving him for dead.
The victim suffered extensive cuts and bruises, including to his head, but does not appear to have had any broken bones, and none of his injuries were considered life threatening. He was eventually transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The victim was able to identify one of his assailants, McDaniel said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.