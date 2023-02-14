Police chief seeks updated recruitment policy to hire certified officers

In order for Pell City to be competitive in the market to locate and hire qualified police officers, members of the City Council approved incentives Monday that they hope will attract candidates to vacant positions within the police department.
Police Chief Clay Morris requested that the council consider adopting an updated approach to the recruitment process, and one that can put certified and qualified officers to work.
“This process has changed, and we have an exceptional candidate who desperately wants to come to Pell City,” Morris said.
In this candidate’s case, the officer has not completed a mandatory two-year time frame of post academy service, and is under the responsibility to repay the city currently in contract with for the certification process the officer completed.
In this case, the officer would be required to repay training and associated costs incurred by the hiring city, in order to relocate, Morris said.
The candidate has completed and been approved in Pell City’s background and interview process, and Morris expressed the desire to have the officer join the Pell City Police Department.
To do so, the city agreed to extend a payment of $5,000 to assist in securing the officer, which will be made to the city of Bessemer. Should the officer not complete a two-year commitment of employment with Pell City, the agreement includes mandatory repayment to the city of Pell City.
Morris compared the cost of the agreement to that of hiring a candidate who has not completed certification requirements, and said it was actually less than it costs the city to pay for the training and equipment an uncertified officer would require.
Morris said that the current competitive market for police officers is a significant obstacle in filling necessary positions within the department.
“Utilizing our resources to fund the buyout of a proven and highly qualified officer candidate instead of an unproven officer candidate will allow us to place a trained and self-sustained officer in service in one month instead of from six to seven months for an untrained new candidate,” Morris said.
The measure can be adopted in other hiring situations of trained officers, with an incentive of $2,500 paid to a candidate upon hiring and a remaining amount of $2,500 paid upon the officer’s one-year anniversary date. The process will not apply to a non-certified hire.
In another measure to enhance the city’s hiring incentives for police officers, the council agreed to extend the mileage radius allowed for an officer to drive police vehicles to their homes.
The distance has been limited to 20 miles, but Morris asked that this measure be extended to 35 miles.
He compared the requirement from other agencies with which he competes with in filing positions, and reported that there is no requirement for St. Clair County Deputies; the cities of Springville, Odenville and Riverside allow for 35 miles; and the Moody Police Department allows 25 miles.
Also Monday, the Council approved an agreement with the Logan Martin Charity Foundation (which operates LakeFest) at Pell City’s Lakeside Park which is a charitable organization that supports civic projects. A fee of $2,500 will be paid to the city for the property use May 12-May 14.
The city also approved a fee of $1,400 for the use of the sports complex area by “Bulls on the Lake” organizers from Triple H Bucking Bulls and Rodeo Company for July 21 and 22.
In order to obtain assistance in adding paving projects for city streets, the city is pursuing a grant proposal with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Rebuild Alabama Act for 2023.
The grant focuses on paving Industrial Park Drive, which serves 25 businesses and industries and supplies approximately 850 jobs, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
The projected cost for paving is $557,246, and a grant through the state program could supply up to $250,000 to assist in the cots, Muenger said.
Muenger said the city’s estimated cost for the project would be $307,246 if awarded a $250,000 grant.
Also Monday, the council
— Approved adding cyber liability insurance in the city’s insurance coverage, with the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation, costing $3,124 yearly for a $100,000 policy with a $10,000 deductible;
— Agreed to approve a lease agreement for suite 221 in the city’s Municipal Complex for Wes Savage, who currently leases an adjacent suite, for $450 monthly;
— Approved an upgrade in service speed quality to support the city’s public safety camera systems with Hargray Internet Service which will add $38 monthly to the city’s rate of service;
— Approved a Special Use Permit extension for T-Mobile to provide an extension of service from an existing tower at 350 Blue Hole Road;
— Approved paying the city’s portion of $337,926 to the St. Clair County Commission for the joint venture between the city and county in building a new access road to meet the Veterans Parkway entrance from Hazelwood Drive. Clearing for the project is expected to begin in April. The new road will bypass the existing residential area of Hazelwood.