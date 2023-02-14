 Skip to main content
PELL CITY

Police chief seeks updated recruitment policy to hire certified officers

In order for Pell City to be competitive in the market to locate and hire qualified police officers, members of the City Council approved incentives Monday that they hope will attract candidates to vacant positions within the police department.

Police Chief Clay Morris requested that the council consider adopting an updated approach to the recruitment process, and one that can put certified and qualified officers to work.