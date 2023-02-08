Police chase ends with power loss, suspect's arrest

An Illinois resident was arrested Monday following a police chase that ended with him crashing his truck into a power pole and causing power outage to a small area of of Talladega.
Darren Maquis Tennin, 26, was arrested for being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, attempting to elude law enforcement and obstruction of justice by providing false information to law enforcement. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Bob Curtis, Tennin was driving a green 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck Monday afternoon when a patrol officer saw him run a stop sign on Court Street. The officer followed as he turned onto East Street, jumped the railroad tracks at East Street and Broome Street, then turned onto to Coosa Street, where he ran another stop sign. The officer tried to pull him over, but Tennin allegedly did not stop, passing vehicles on Coosa Street along the way.
The officer briefly lost sight of him, Curtis said, until he spotted the truck in the front yard of a residence near the intersection of Jackson Street and North Street, in front of a broken power pole.
The door of the truck was open and Tennin had apparently fled. Witnesses said he ran to the nearby funeral home, where he was found in an office attempting to make a phone call. Curtis said he gave officers a false name and date of birth, but the officer questioned him further after figuring out the date of birth he gave would have made him 67 years old. Tennin was arrested, the vehicle was impounded, and a .22 hunting rifle was recovered inside it. Curtis said Tennin has a previous domestic violence conviction and the victim is under a protection from abuse order, meaning that he is not allowed to possess a gun.
Although Curtis said Tennin appeared to be a resident of Illinois, he gave jail authorities an address in Munford.
The broken pole caused power outages in the immediate vicinity from about 3 p.m. Monday to at least 7 p.m. that night.
Certain person forbidden to possess a firearm is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Providing false information and attempting to elude are misdemeanors.