TALLADEGA

Police chase ends with power loss, suspect's arrest

Tennin

Darren Maquis Tennin

 Submitted photo

An Illinois resident was arrested Monday following a police chase that ended with him crashing his truck into a power pole and causing power outage to a small area of of Talladega.

Darren Maquis Tennin, 26, was arrested for being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, attempting to elude law enforcement and obstruction of justice by providing false information to law enforcement. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.