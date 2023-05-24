 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police chase ends with crash, arrest

A police chase involving a reported stolen vehicle that began at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday from the Wal-Mart parking lot in Pell City ended with a crash at the Moody-I-20 exit.

St. Clair County jail records show that 46-year-old Judy Chastain-Edwards was arrested by St. Clair County deputies and booked into the jail at 3:33 p.m. May 19, following the pursuit and crash.