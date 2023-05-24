Police chase ends with crash, arrest

A police chase involving a reported stolen vehicle that began at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday from the Wal-Mart parking lot in Pell City ended with a crash at the Moody-I-20 exit.
St. Clair County jail records show that 46-year-old Judy Chastain-Edwards was arrested by St. Clair County deputies and booked into the jail at 3:33 p.m. May 19, following the pursuit and crash.
Chastain-Edwards remains in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville with bond set at $6,000. She is listed as having a Cary, N.C., address.
Charges include possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer.
According to Moody Police Chief Reese Smith, his department was alerted to the incident and responded, but Smith said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had the incident under control when Moody officers arrived.