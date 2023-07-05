 Skip to main content
Police charge man with capital murder stemming from June shooting in Talladega

Both victim and suspect are from Anniston

An Anniston man is being held without bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being arrested Wednesday on a charge of capital murder.

Talladega and Anniston police arrested Davionte Q’Shawn Malik Snodgrass, 23, for the June 17 shooting death of Quontavious Janard “Li’l Coop” Cooper, 22, also of Anniston.

