Police charge man with capital murder stemming from June shooting in Talladega

An Anniston man is being held without bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being arrested Wednesday on a charge of capital murder.
Talladega and Anniston police arrested Davionte Q’Shawn Malik Snodgrass, 23, for the June 17 shooting death of Quontavious Janard “Li’l Coop” Cooper, 22, also of Anniston.
Talladega police Detective Dennis McDaniel said the department wanted to give “special thanks to the Anniston Police Department for their assistance in this case.”
According to information released at the time, “at approximately 9:32 pm, officers of the Talladega Police Department responded to (Alabama) 21 North, near Eastaboga Road in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked on the side of the road and two gunshot victims inside. One victim was identified as … Cooper.”
Cooper was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The second victim suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.
Investigators believe the actual shooting took place at the intersection of Haynes Street and Battle Street in Talladega.
Cooper had graduated from Anniston High School in 2019. He was survived by two children, a step-child and a companion as well as parents, grandparents, three sisters, a brother and numerous other relatives and friends.
Cooper is the third homicide victim in the city of Talladega in calendar 2023.
D’Juante “Fred” Dickerson and Montrell Johnson were both killed during an apparent shoot-out in Talladega Downs in March. Adrian D. Swain and Dennis U. Swain, respectively, have been charged with their killings.
The next step for Snodgrass will likely be an initial court appearance, where he will be given the charges against him and a bond may be set. After that comes a preliminary hearing in district court, where a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for the case to be handed over to a grand jury.
A conviction for capital murder in Alabama is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole, or by death.