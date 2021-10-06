Police ask public's help in finding shooter of Sylacauga man

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga man remains on life support at UAB after he was shot in the head Saturday, and Sylacauga Police Department Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.
Chief Kelley Johnson said a call was received at 6:45 p.m, and the caller said shots were fired and one person was lying on the ground at 720 Billingsley Rd. When officers arrived, they found Lester “Tulu” Wilson, 55, with a single gunshot wound to the head. Sylacauga Ambulance Service transported Wilson to Life Saver’s helipad on Billingsley Road where he was flown to UAB.
“Since the shooting, Wilson has been on life support. His injuries are life threatening,” Johnson said.
Wilson’s family also asks anyone with information to contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464, or to report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.