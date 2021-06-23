Police arrest suspect in killing in Curry Court last month

A Lincoln man has been charged in connection with a killing in Curry Court in Talladega last month.
Adrian Deonta Collins, 32, was arrested by federal and local officials in Shelby County, Tenn., last week after being tracked for some time by U.S. Marshalls, according to Talladega Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner. A police investigator and a Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy went to Memphis on Tuesday to serve Collins with a murder warrant and bring him back to Talladega.
Collins is accused of killing Arnold Wayne Moten, 29, sometime after 11:30 p.m. May 15, while both were attending a gathering of some sort in Curry Court. According to information released at the time, Moten was shot outside the apartment where the gathering was taking place, and was being loaded into a private vehicle when police arrived. Moten died at Citizens Baptist Medical Center early May 16.
A warrant for murder was issued about a week later, but Collins could not be found at that time. He is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $150,000 bond, Faulkner said.
A conviction for murder involving a fire arm is punishable by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.