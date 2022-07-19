 Skip to main content
Police answer domestic violence call, find more than two and a half pounds of marijuana

Juan Javier Melendez

A Sylacauga man is being held without bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being arrested for drug trafficking Monday.

Juan Javier Melendez, 21, was arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force following a domestic violence call Monday. Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the initial call and became aware of several bags of marijuana inside the residence. The deputies notified the task force.