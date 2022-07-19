Police answer domestic violence call, find more than two and a half pounds of marijuana

A Sylacauga man is being held without bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being arrested for drug trafficking Monday.
Juan Javier Melendez, 21, was arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force following a domestic violence call Monday. Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the initial call and became aware of several bags of marijuana inside the residence. The deputies notified the task force.
Roberson said agents with the task force picked up Menendez at work and got a search warrant for the home.
The search turned up more than two and a half pounds of marijuana, much of it packaged for resale.
Melendez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, but it was not immediately clear what the substance might have been.
Trafficking in cannabis or any other type of drug is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.