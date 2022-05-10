Police allege student on campus called in threats to school

A Talladega County teenager is facing a charge of making terrorist threats. Police say the teenager is alleged to have threatened to shoot people at Fayetteville School last week.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, someone called an employee at the school May 4 and made threats. The school was placed on lockdown and the school resource officer and other deputies responded immediately.
The caller “threatened to shoot up the school,” Tubbs said.
Investigators determined that the call was made by a student, who was in fact still on campus at the time. Tubbs said the student was arrested and taken to Coosa Valley Youth Detention Facility in Anniston.
The suspect's name was withheld due to their age.