Police accuse Talladega man of ramming occupied car, leaving scene of accident

TALLADEGA — A Talladega man is facing three counts of felony assault after allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic accident last month.
Kevin Dewayne Waldrup, 28, is being held on a total bond of $75,000 on three counts each of second degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. He has been in custody since Friday, according to jail records.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, investigators responded to a wreck on Alabama 77 North at about 3:50 p.m. April 17. On arrival, they found a Saturn Ion turned upside down with three people inside it.
All three people were eventually transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center and are continuing to recover from their injuries, Thompson said Wednesday.
The investigation of the accident determined that another vehicle, allegedly driven by Waldrup, had rammed into the Ion, causing it to leave the roadway and flip over.
Waldrup was in the Calhoun County Jail at some point after the crash, and was taken back to the Talladega County Metro Jail after being released in Calhoun County.
It was not immediately clear what Waldrup had been charged with in Calhoun County.
Leaving the scene of an accident with injury and assault in the second are both class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.