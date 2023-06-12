‘Poker Run’ June 17 planned as fundraiser for Riverside beautification

When it comes to having fun and supporting their community, members of the Riverside Beautification Organization have it down pat.
It’s summertime, and the friendly town located on the Logan Martin waterfront is ready to help host the RBO’s annual Poker Run that brings out lake lovers and boat enthusiasts, along with those who like a fun game of cards played in a different way.
It starts at 10 a.m. June 17 at Riverside Landing, and getting there a bit early allows for registration time, or participants can register the day before by stopping at the landing between the hours of 4-7 p.m. to get their map and packet materials for the adventures. This way, they have the option of starting their run from their own piers, and save the time of hauling or driving their watercraft to the landing the morning of the event.
This is the 14th year for the Poker Run, and Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said it’s grown every year to help the town’s beautification group improve the city’s looks.
“There’s so much they’ve done through the years,” he said. “They’ve adopted the building at City Hall, established flowering beds around town — the playground is really entirely their addition — there are lots of things that add to our city thank to their efforts,” he said.
The city tries to provide in-kind help to the RBO’s needs as it can, he said.
This year, there are donated prizes at every stop on the run, and all poker hands need to be turned in by 2 p.m. at Riverside Landing to be eligible for these, along with the six awards given in two categories handed out at the conclusion of the event, said Julie Pounders, one of the RBO organizers for the Poker Run.
These include first, second and third place cash prizes awarded for those who participated in the “Hands With Mystery Cards” event, with these prizes being $300, $200 and $100 in the order of first, second and third place finishes.
The “Hands Without Mystery Cards” category carries the same level of prize money, for first, second and third place finishes.
Also, there’s a consolation prize of $50 to be drawn from the leftover batch of non-winning hands, Pounders said.
Throughout the day Saturday, plenty of food and cold drinks will be offered from Buck’s Barbecue which is located right beside Riverside Landing. (A rain date of Saturday, June 24, has been set for the event.)
Jessup said he has yet to compete in the run, but maybe someday it’ll happen. For now, he and his wife, Sandra, get out and assist with RBO needs for the day, and that in itself is a pretty good time, he said.
“We a small town, and we’re lucky to have such a volunteer group that does the work they do,” he said. “It’s a blessing for a small town, and they have helped to improve the quality of life for Riverside.”