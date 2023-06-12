 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

‘Poker Run’ June 17 planned as fundraiser for Riverside beautification

riverside poker run

The fun on the water comes in all forms for the yearly Riverside Poker Run. The event is in its 14th year helping to raise funding for the city’s Beautification Organization. This year’s event starts at10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at Riverside Landing. Pre-registration is open at the landing Friday, June 16 from 4 p.m. untli 7 p.m.

When it comes to having fun and supporting their community, members of the Riverside Beautification Organization have it down pat.

It’s summertime, and the friendly town located on the Logan Martin waterfront is ready to help host the RBO’s annual Poker Run that brings out lake lovers and boat enthusiasts, along with those who like a fun game of cards played in a different way.