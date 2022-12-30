 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Poet Marshall Pope promoting work, working on screenplay

yapoet 4.jpg

It’s been a quiet couple of years, but Marshall Pope is back.

Now known as the YaPoet the Phoenix, Pope says he has been touring, speaking and doing TV interviews since the publication of his twelfth volume of poetry, Killuminati — The Poetic Theory, in 2019. 

yapoet 2.jpg

Marshall Pope, now known as YaPoet the Phoenix.