Poet Marshall Pope promoting work, working on screenplay

It’s been a quiet couple of years, but Marshall Pope is back.
Now known as the YaPoet the Phoenix, Pope says he has been touring, speaking and doing TV interviews since the publication of his twelfth volume of poetry, Killuminati — The Poetic Theory, in 2019.
Named as an homage to 2Pac’s first posthumous album, “The Don Killuminati - The Seven Day Theory,” Pope’s most recent book is now being reissued with a new cover, he said Monday. He is also still working on the screenplay of his life story, I Am King. He is now collaborating with a producer in California to finish the long-simmering project.
But Pope is also doing some more writing in a completely different genre. He says that he has recently been hired by Fox 20 in Montgomery to write up to 50 “poetic commercials.”
“I did some homemade commercials for the book,” Pope explained. “They heard the commercials and asked if I was interested in doing some for them. So we sat and talked, and they asked if I was interested,” he explained.
The 50 spots will be divided in half, he said, with about 25 of them being for clients of the station, with the balance being public service announcements regarding issues like education and gun violence.
He also spoke with Fox 20 representatives about his ongoing screenplay. “They were more interested in doing a series than a movie,” he said. “They wanted something more like the TV show Empire. It will still be called I Am King.”
He will also have the option of taking some of the spots to other stations, he added.
He begins writing the poetic commercials in March, he said.
All of Pope’s books are currently available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google and other online book sellers.