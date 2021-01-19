Podcast series expands CEPA’s offerings

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts is expanding its digital offerings with a podcast series of audio dramas written and performed by local students.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said the podcast, called “The Black Box,” is part of the center exploring additional avenues of performance art beyond the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said each podcast is written and performed by students, and ends with an interview with the students by Spotlight Coordinator Shelby Maddox. Thompson said he wanted students that participate in CEPA’s Spotlight Drama Clubs to be able to perform and create despite current restrictions.
The podcast has released five episodes so far with the last premiering Dec. 24.
Thompson said while audio dramas are an old art that predates television, it's also an adapting and evolving art form. He said he felt it was good to expose students to that art form.
“The whole point for use is to educate kids,” Thompson said.
Thompson said while the students do the writing and performing, CEPA helps with the actual recording and production process.
Thompson said to help with this he brought in two alumni from spotlight clubs to help with that process. He said he has recruited Ashley Arrington, a former student director from Moody High School, and Maci Johnsey, a Pell City High School graduate and the current director of CEPA’s summer drama camp.
Thompson said with their help and the students' hard work, The Black Box made content ranging from a humorous lampooning of Hallmark Christmas movie tropes to a drama about death and the effect one can have on others through their lives.
“I am proud of these podcasts,” he said.
Thompson said CEPA wants to continue with the series and is currently working on streamlining productions, but he has ideas for expansion.
“They come in and record and then production takes awhile,” Thompson said, “One of the things we are trying to do is figure out how many people we need on the back end,”
He said after production is settled CEPA can start producing the podcast on a seasonal schedule much like other similar shows.
Thompson said with the right amount of people with the right kind of skills working on the project it may even be possible to begin producing video productions out of CEPA’s office to expose students to yet another level of productions and performance.
While he is keeping his eyes looking toward new things for CEPA to offer students, Thompson said he is satisfied about where the program is at.
“We are taking some time to figure things out, but we are in a good spot,” he said.