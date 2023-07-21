 Skip to main content
Pocket park seen as a downtown benefit

Those who feel a close connection to Talladega now have an opportunity to buy into a lasting legacy.

That opportunity arises from the establishment of a new downtown “pocket park” on East Street — next to the old Lee Laundry building — which is expected to open this fall.