Pocket park seen as a downtown benefit

Those who feel a close connection to Talladega now have an opportunity to buy into a lasting legacy.
That opportunity arises from the establishment of a new downtown “pocket park” on East Street — next to the old Lee Laundry building — which is expected to open this fall.
“The city invites individuals, families, businesses and organizations to leave a lasting legacy; honor or remember an individual; or expand the visibility of a business or organization by contributing to the Together Talladega downtown pocket park naming campaign,” according to public information officer Mary Sood. “Names will be attached to furnishings in the beautiful new green space, which will be seen and appreciated by thousands as residents, shoppers, tourists and others gather in the pocket park to enjoy outdoor activities and entertainment or simply pause and reflect.”
Sood added, “Talladega residents and visitors who go downtown to view tourist attractions, shop, dine, or conduct business will soon be able to enjoy the new pocket park. Those who participate in the Together Talladega naming campaign will have the added benefit of leaving a lasting legacy by having their names or the names of loved ones attached to benches, tables, chairs or other furnishing in the park.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill added, “From the time I stepped into this position, one of my chief priorities was to restore a sense of pride in the community by making Talladega a better place to live, work, invest in and visit. The creation of a downtown pocket park is one of numerous changes implemented to help transform Talladega.”
Downtown merchants are reacting positively to the changes taking place and look forward to the opening of the new pocket park.
“The pocket park will add charm to the community and be a great benefit to our downtown merchants. People will be able to pick up food at Sherry’s or Tina’s Home Cookin’ and walk over to the park to eat alfresco before a performance at the Ritz Theatre. Downtown shoppers will be able to sit in the park and enjoy a coffee and chat,” said Tena Turner, whose T.B. Turner Design shop has been open for over 14 years in Talladega. “I know the park will definitely benefit my business.”
Said April Clark, owner of Miss April’s Workshop, which sells toys, clothing and accessories for children and offers sewing lessons, fashion design classes, “I’m excited to have a park in the heart of downtown. As people gather I hope they’ll peek in our businesses and shop. I’m optimistic that the park will increase property values, and enhance the health and well-being of the community.”
For more information, please email msood@talladega.com or visit the city’s website to fill out virtual application.