Playhouse accepting scholarship applications

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Community Playhouse is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship. This particular scholarship is open to any graduating high school senior or current college student pursuing a degree in theater arts. 

Scholarship amounts will be decided based on the number of applicants, involvement in SCP and financial needs. Past applicants of the scholarship received anywhere from $250 to $1000. 