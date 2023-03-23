Playhouse accepting scholarship applications

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Community Playhouse is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship. This particular scholarship is open to any graduating high school senior or current college student pursuing a degree in theater arts.
Scholarship amounts will be decided based on the number of applicants, involvement in SCP and financial needs. Past applicants of the scholarship received anywhere from $250 to $1000.
According to SCP, theater arts can include acting, directing, stage management, dance, vocal performance, lighting/sound design and much more.
The Sylacauga Community Playhouse is an organization that seeks to provide theatrical education, experiences, and quality entertainment throughout the community by creating theatre arts opportunities for all ages and those who are intellectually and physically challenged.
For more information about the scholarship as well as the application visit scplayhouse.com. The submission deadline is on April 21.