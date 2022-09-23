 Skip to main content
Planning of Christmas on the Square is well under way

Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Sure, the temperature outside may still be hovering close to 90, and there is still a layer of pollen covering pretty much everything, but believe it or not, Christmas is right around the corner.

The city of Talladega is already well into planning this year’s Christmas On The Square, with the theme “Jingle Around the World.” This year’s event will take place from Dec. 9-11, and sponsorship forms, vendor applications, food truck information and other details are now available on the city’s web site.

The City of Talladega's Christmas on the Square in Talladega had a wet windy Saturday. Many showed at 10 a.m. when festivities started to beat the impending line of storms. The Supreme Santa's Workshop proved to be a popular stop as did the ice-skating rink and meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

