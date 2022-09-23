Planning of Christmas on the Square is well under way

Sure, the temperature outside may still be hovering close to 90, and there is still a layer of pollen covering pretty much everything, but believe it or not, Christmas is right around the corner.
The city of Talladega is already well into planning this year’s Christmas On The Square, with the theme “Jingle Around the World.” This year’s event will take place from Dec. 9-11, and sponsorship forms, vendor applications, food truck information and other details are now available on the city’s web site.
“Christmas On The Square is among Talladega’s most eagerly anticipated holiday events,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “People come from near and far each year to enjoy our ice skating rink, ride the holiday train, shop at vendor booths, view holiday movies and participate in Santa’s Workshop. With the support of sponsors and community partners, we will bring joy to our city and the entire region.”
This year’s holiday festivities actually kick off Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony in front of the court house, followed by the Christmas parade.
The skating rink opens up on the courthouse lawn Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., then again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors and food trucks will be set up around the square during the same hours Saturday and Sunday.
There will also be holiday crafts for children and holiday themed movies at the Ritz Theater throughout the weekend, with more details to be announced as the event gets closer.
There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available. Title sponsor I includes donors giving $15,000 to $25,000, and title sponsor II donations range from $10,000 to $14,999. These include sponsorship of the tree lighting ceremony and the skating rink, and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Both include a free booth and full promotion before, during and after the event. Title sponsor I donors will have their name displayed on a 24 foot banner.
Presenting sponsors are available for $5,000 to $9,999 and include sponsorship of either the vendor village or food truck alley and half promotion before, during and after the event. Local sponsorship ranges from $2,500 to $4,999 and includes a free booth and promotion.
Community sponsorships come with a free booth and limited promotion for up to $2,499.