Plank Road Station sets annual art extravaganza

Plank Road Station arts extravaganza

A display from the Plank Road Station arts extravaganza in 2019.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Plank Road Station will hold its annual art extravaganza Nov. 19 to help everyone jump start their Christmas shopping.

Although the event is getting close, there is still time for vendors to reserve space on the grounds. Booth setup will be the day of the event, starting at 6 a.m. and running for about an hour.