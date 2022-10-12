Plank Road Station sets annual art extravaganza

Plank Road Station will hold its annual art extravaganza Nov. 19 to help everyone jump start their Christmas shopping.
Although the event is getting close, there is still time for vendors to reserve space on the grounds. Booth setup will be the day of the event, starting at 6 a.m. and running for about an hour.
According to their website, “As a non-profit federal 501c3 organization, we are restoring the Plank Road Station lodge for the purpose of a community center, educational outreach facility, art gallery, and museum.”
For more information, visit the above website or the Facebook page for A.J. Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station.
You may also contact Becky Griffin at 256-362-9375.