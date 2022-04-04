 Skip to main content
Plank Road Station plans Grass Roots Day for May 21

grassroots day 2021 - 7 tw.jpg

Scenes from the 2021 Grass Roots Day at the A.J. Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Plank Road Station in Winterboro will host its sixth annual Grass Roots Day on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day’s event will include antique cars and trucks, fine art inside the lodge, arts and crafts on the grounds and entertainment all day long. The event is “food, fun and family friendly,” according to organizers.

Vendor spaces are still available. For more information, please call Becky at 256-362-9375.

All proceeds go to restoration projects at Aljerald Power Memorial Lodge Plank Road Station, a 501(c) tax exempt organization.

The lodge is located in Winterboro, between the new school and the old school.

