Plane takes a dip in Lake Martin

On Tuesday afternoon, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office received an interesting call: a plane had crashed into Lake Martin.
According to a news release, the call came at 3:36 p.m. from a resident off Coosa County Road 24.
Coosa County Deputies, Emergency Management Agency, Equality Volunteer Fire Department, Kellyton Medic, Real Island Volunteer Fire Department, Marine Patrol, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded.
The plane was located, but the pilot wasn't there. They found him later, and according to the release, he had sustained no injuries.
According to the release, ALEA is investigating the crash.