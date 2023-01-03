Pipe-thawing attempt leads to Alpine house fire

The Talladega Fire Department had an exceptionally busy Christmas week, responding to a total of 40 calls between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, including two structure fires on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Christmas Eve fire was at a residence on the 390 block of Nottingham Road in Alpine. The fire was largely contained in the kitchen of the area of the house and was extinguished fairly quickly. The area was ventilated using a fan, and the power and propane tanks were disconnected. In addition to the fire damage, there was also water damage in and around the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.
According to the report, “it was determined that it was an accidental fire that started by attempting to thaw exposed water lines that had frozen during the extended sub-freezing temperatures. While attempting to thaw water lines, the heat from the warming fire traveled through the void space of the subfloor that gave way to the internal wall structure of the house.”
The Christmas Day fire was at a residence on the 110 block of Lane Street, and resulted in a 100 percent loss from fire and water damage. The residence was unoccupied at the time. The fire appears to have started in the east end of the residence, but as of Friday morning the cause remained unknown.
According to the report, firefighters had to work around a downed power line and had to “perform water shuttles instead of laying a long line due to extreme weather.”
Firefighters also responded to at least three alarm calls that appear to have been caused by ruptured frozen water lines attached to sprinkler systems, including one Christmas Day at DeForest Chapel on the campus of Talladega College, one at New South Express at the same time they were responding to the Nottingham Road fire and one at Captain D’s on Battle Street. None of these locations was in the areas affected by the water main breaks that left much of the city without water for the past five days.
Of the other calls, 22 turned out to be unfounded, including several calls relating to a smell of smoke at Presbyterian Oaks and malfunctioning smoke alarms at a dorm on the college campus. There was also a small dust fire at Georgia Pacific and a small fire that was already out on arrival at the federal prison.
There were also four traffic accidents reported during the week, including two that resulted in minor injuries to the parties involved.