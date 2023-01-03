 Skip to main content
Pipe-thawing attempt leads to Alpine house fire

The Talladega Fire Department had an exceptionally busy Christmas week, responding to a total of 40 calls between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, including two structure fires on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Christmas Eve fire was at a residence on the 390 block of Nottingham Road in Alpine. The fire was largely contained in the kitchen of the area of the house and was extinguished fairly quickly. The area was ventilated using a fan, and the power and propane tanks were disconnected. In addition to the fire damage, there was also water damage in and around the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.