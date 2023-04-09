Pinwheels bring mindfulness of child abuse cases

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Palmer Place, DHR & Law Enforcement placed pinwheels on the Talladega County courthouse lawn on Tuesday morning for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Each pinwheel represents a case of child abuse or neglect reported and investigated in Talladega County in the past year.
Palmer Place, DHR & Law Enforcement placed pinwheels on the Talladega County courthouse lawn on Tuesday morning for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Each pinwheel represents a case of child abuse or neglect reported and investigated in Talladega County in the past year.
Palmer Place, DHR & Law Enforcement placed pinwheels on the Talladega County courthouse lawn on Tuesday morning for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Each pinwheel represents a case of child abuse or neglect reported and investigated in Talladega County in the past year.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Palmer Place, DHR & Law Enforcement placed pinwheels on the Talladega County courthouse lawn on Tuesday morning for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Each pinwheel represents a case of child abuse or neglect reported and investigated in Talladega County in the past year.
April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and it has become traditional to place blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn as a reminder of the children who have suffered during the previous year. Representatives of DHR, Palmer Place, the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office and other mandatory reporters turned out Tuesday to plant this year’s crop.
This past year, according to Talladega County Department of Human Resources director Nicole Parker, there were 519 cases of child abuse and neglect reported in Talladega County, and 195 preventions. Many, although not all, of those cases were investigated by the staff at Palmer Place, the children’s advocacy center for Talladega.
Palmer Place Director Nancy Green says they handled more than 180 cases last year.
“It’s not just a problem here, it’s a problem everywhere,” Green said. “You have drugs and gangs already, and you add in economic problems, it adds up to hard times for families, and that causes bad things to happen to children.”
Problems were even greater during the COVID pandemic, when schools were closed and children were home all the time, where they were not only likely to become victims of violence but also were more likely to be witnesses to violence between adults.
Palmer Place’s physical location recently changed to 412 Cherry Street, across from the AIDB auditorium.
In addition to interviewing and court preparation for young victims of violent crime, Palmer Place also provides free counseling for as long as needed at no cost to the victim’s family.
Palmer Place is a 509(c)(3) and a United Way organization. This year’s fundraiser is a T-shirt sale, with shirts up to 1X for $20 and 2X and above for $22.
For more information or to order, please call 256-315-2662.