Pinwheels bring mindfulness of child abuse cases

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and it has become traditional to place blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn as a reminder of the children who have suffered during the previous year. Representatives of DHR, Palmer Place, the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office and other mandatory reporters turned out Tuesday to plant this year’s crop.

This past year, according to Talladega County Department of Human Resources director Nicole Parker, there were 519 cases of child abuse and neglect reported in Talladega County, and 195 preventions. Many, although not all, of those cases were investigated by the staff at Palmer Place, the children’s advocacy center for Talladega.

child abuse awareness-bc_C__8734_1.jpg

Each pinwheel represents a case of child abuse or neglect reported and investigated in Talladega County in the past year.