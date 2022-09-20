 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pinhoti Fest set for hikers on Friday through Sunday

Pinhoti trail

Pinhoti Trail as seen in the Talladega National Forest last week. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The city of Sylacauga and the Pinhoti Outdoor Center are kicking off the 2022 hiking season with the first Pinhoti Fest on Friday through Sunday.

Everyone is invited to gather at Noble Park in downtown Sylacauga to jam to live music, listen to speakers, and check out the vendors and food trucks at this "Kick-off at the south end" of the Pinhoti Trail.

Tags