Pinhoti Fest set for hikers on Friday through Sunday

The city of Sylacauga and the Pinhoti Outdoor Center are kicking off the 2022 hiking season with the first Pinhoti Fest on Friday through Sunday.
Everyone is invited to gather at Noble Park in downtown Sylacauga to jam to live music, listen to speakers, and check out the vendors and food trucks at this "Kick-off at the south end" of the Pinhoti Trail.
The event is free and open to guests of all ages. Visitors from out of town are invited to join for the weekend and camp in the park. No reservations are required. Just bring a tent and pitch it in the park for free.
“We’re so excited to invite people to Sylacauga to kick-off this year’s hiking season,” said Nathan Wright of the Pinhoti Outdoor Center. “If you love to hike, are planning a hike on the Pinhoti, or are even curious about the hiking world, come on out.”
The event will feature several prominent speakers in the hiking community, including Jessica “Dixie” Mills of Homemade Wanderlust as well as four incredible athletes who hold Fastest Known time records on Alabama's beloved Pinhoti Trail.
Around 350 miles long and stretching through Alabama and Georgia, the Pinhoti Trail is within an hour drive of over eight million people. Its southern terminus is just south of Sylacauga at Flagg Mountain near Weogufka, the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet.
“Alabama is such a biodiverse and beautiful state with a lot of untapped outdoor recreation opportunities. By celebrating the kick-off of the Pinhoti hiking season, we hope to show how important the outdoors is to our economy, and to do it in a fun way that builds community,” said Kimm Wright, event director and owner of the Pinhoti Outdoor Center.