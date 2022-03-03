Pine Grove church to honor Rowser's 28th anniversary as pastor

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lincoln will honor Rev. Dr. Joseph Stafford Rowser Jr. for his 28th anniversary as pastor with a second Sunday drive-by celebration March 13, starting at 1 p.m.
The lineup will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Betty’s Cafe and R&B BBQ in the old downtown area at 12:30 p.m. The processional will be escorted by the Lincoln Fire Department. The theme for the week will be from Ezekial 22:30-31, “The faithful man of God who never stopped …”
Rowser has been a minister for 46 years, and a pastor for 42 years, including 15 years at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria and 28 at Pine Grove in Lincoln. He was the first pastor to serve as moderator of the Rushing Springs District Missionary Baptist Association from 1999 to 2010, and the first pastor to serve as executive secretary treasurer of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention from 2006 to 2010 under state president Dr. Louis C. McMillian.
During his tenure as moderator at Rushing Springs, he was able to successfully recruit Talladega Quality Health Care in 2005 to serve the underserved population in Talladega County.
He has been married to Sister Edith Marie Hoyett Rowser for 39 years, and for the last 28 years she has served as church musician and choir director.
Rowser is the 15th pastor of Pine Grove, which is turning 154 years old this year. Rowser lacks only two years of tying the 30-year record set by pastor Rev. Bryant Jackson.
Rowser said he has always expressed “gratefulness and thankfulness to almighty God for really sustaining and protecting his family, his church families and district and friends during the deadly pandemic.”
Love offerings may be mailed to the church at P.O. Box 524, Lincoln, 35069.
For more information, call 205-763-9028 or 256-441-1025.