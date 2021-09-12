Pine Grove Baptist Church to accept Hurricane Ida relief supplies

Pine Grove Baptist Church in Sylacauga is hosting a Hurricane Ida supply drive to help relieve some of the hardest hit areas of Louisiana.
Donations will be accepted Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Items needed include shovels and rakes, ponchos, heavy duty trash bags, sunscreen, tarps, work gloves, hammers, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, masks, diapers, disinfectant, flash lights, batteries, canned goods and individually wrapped snacks.
Donors are asked to pull up in front of the fellowship hall, and volunteers will remove the items from their cars.
Pine Grove Baptist Church is located at 1587 Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga.