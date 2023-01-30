Pilot survives plane crash in Talladega County

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A pilot flying a twin-engine plane survived a crash in Talladega County Saturday evening, according to officials.
A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states that the plane crashed in a field near Meadow Farm Lane in Childersburg around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
The sole occupant of the plane survived the crash and was taken to UAB Trauma Center by ambulance for treatment, according to ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including ALEA, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Childersburg police and fire, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, according to officials.
According to the Bureau of Aircraft Accident Archives (baaa-acro.com), the plane was carrying cargo bound for Shuttlesworth International in Birmingham. At some point, the pilot made a 180-degree turn and headed for the airport in Sylacauga.
The pilot reported engine issues of some kind, according to the FAA, before crashing about 3.1 miles north of Sylacauga and 37.2 miles from Birmingham.
The pilot’s condition is not known at this time.
According to Childersburg police Chief Kevin Koss, the pilot initially landed in a cotton field before crashing into the woodline. Koss said the nearest house was about a 1,000 yards from the crash site.
“The pilot actually did a pretty good job” avoiding houses and other structures in the area, Koss said.
According to the website FlightAware.com, the plane is a 1962 Rockwell Aero Commander 500 that was flying from Tampa to Birmingham. The plane took off from Tampa at 4:08 p.m. eastern time and was scheduled to land in Birmingham at 5:43 central time. The plane is registered to Central Air Southwest, based in Oklahoma.
FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.