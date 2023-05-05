 Skip to main content
Pickleballers enjoy their sport in Sylacauga

Pickleball4-bc.jpg

Rosa Butts hits a return shot to her husband, Brent, during a round of pickleball in Sylacauga.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga pickleball league is enjoying a period of growth in the city, its organizers say. Players of the casual, tennis-like sport meet each Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. to play at Beth Wallace Yates Park.

Local tennis instructor Jonathan Douglas said that if you are someone who played tennis but cannot play anymore, this is a good sport for you. He also said that it is a good way for young people to get out and be social within their community.