Pickleballers enjoy their sport in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga pickleball league is enjoying a period of growth in the city, its organizers say. Players of the casual, tennis-like sport meet each Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. to play at Beth Wallace Yates Park.
Local tennis instructor Jonathan Douglas said that if you are someone who played tennis but cannot play anymore, this is a good sport for you. He also said that it is a good way for young people to get out and be social within their community.
“Pickleball is a great factor in growing communities,” Douglas said. He said that many people decide on living in certain cities based on the fact of pickleball courts being present.
Douglas said work is underway to get 6 courts properly lined for the sport due to the large turnout of 30 or 40 people each week.
Beginners are welcome to come out and enjoy the game as well. On Tuesdays, Douglas spends time teaching the rules and basic strokes of pickleball to those that want to learn.
Anyone interested in playing pickleball or looking to learn more about the game can meet Douglas at Beth Wallace Yates Park on Tuesdays from 5-8. More updates can be found on the Facebook page for Sylacauga Pickleball.