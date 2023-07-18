 Skip to main content
Pickleball tournament scheduled for Aug. 26 at tennis center

SYLACAUGA — Heritage South Credit Union will host a pickleball tournament as a fundraiser event Aug. 26 at the Sylacauga Tennis Center. The games will begin at 10 a.m.

“We have a nice tennis facility and with the start of the spread of pickleball we thought this would be a great chance to raise money as well as introduce people to the game,” said Kevin Whitman, marketing director of Heritage South Credit Union.