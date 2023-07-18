Pickleball tournament scheduled for Aug. 26 at tennis center

SYLACAUGA — Heritage South Credit Union will host a pickleball tournament as a fundraiser event Aug. 26 at the Sylacauga Tennis Center. The games will begin at 10 a.m.
“We have a nice tennis facility and with the start of the spread of pickleball we thought this would be a great chance to raise money as well as introduce people to the game,” said Kevin Whitman, marketing director of Heritage South Credit Union.
One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go to local nonprofit organizations in the Sylacauga community.
“We have a weekly pickleball night and it has grown from when we began to like 50 to 60 people now,” Whitman said. He said the event will also bring exposure for the tennis court so more people can come out and enjoy the game.
On-site concession stands will sell food. Anyone planning to play needs to wear appropriate tennis shoes, Whitman said.
Registration is $15 per person with an additional fee of $10 per person for each event. There will be three categories: singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The fee gets an entrant a swag bag, a medal and lunch.