Pickleball tournament brings benefit to charities

A pickleball player prepares to make a shot in Sylacauga.

 submitted photo

Heritage South Credit Union hosted Sylacauga’s first ever pickleball tournament at the Sylacauga Tennis Center on Saturday, August 26. All proceeds from the tournament are being distributed to local charities through Heritage South’s charitable endeavors.

The tournament attracted more than 40 players and at least one hundred spectators, according to a press release. The overall tournament win went to a team known as “The Big Dill.” 