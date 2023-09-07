Pickleball tournament brings benefit to charities

Heritage South Credit Union hosted Sylacauga’s first ever pickleball tournament at the Sylacauga Tennis Center on Saturday, August 26. All proceeds from the tournament are being distributed to local charities through Heritage South’s charitable endeavors.
The tournament attracted more than 40 players and at least one hundred spectators, according to a press release. The overall tournament win went to a team known as “The Big Dill.”
Creed Clardy and Robert Ogle won the men’s doubles, and Nicole Compher and Kelsey Epperson won the women’s doubles.
Doug and Nicole Compher won the top prize for mixed doubles, and Jonathon Douglad triumphed in the men’s singles.
Beth Chance, president of the Heritage South Charity Committee, said, “this is such a wonderful event for the community. As pickle ball continues to grow, we are excited to be at the forefront and provide this opportunity to players and to host this event.”
The tournament brought players from across the state to Sylacauga, which helped make the event a success.
Another pickleball tournament is planned for the spring of 2024.