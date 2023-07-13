 Skip to main content
Photographic images sought for arts center contest

SYLACAUGA — Comer Museum and Arts Center is currently accepting entries for its annual photo contest. The deadline for submitting entries at the museum is Aug. 25.

The contest is open to all amateur photographers. According to a press release from Comer Museum and Arts Center an amateur photographer is a person who does not receive the majority of his or her income from photography.  There will be two categories: Adult and Student (those under the age of 18).