Photographic images sought for arts center contest

SYLACAUGA — Comer Museum and Arts Center is currently accepting entries for its annual photo contest. The deadline for submitting entries at the museum is Aug. 25.
The contest is open to all amateur photographers. According to a press release from Comer Museum and Arts Center an amateur photographer is a person who does not receive the majority of his or her income from photography. There will be two categories: Adult and Student (those under the age of 18).
There are no limitations on style, theme, subject, or editing. Participants are asked to be mindful due to space considerations, pieces must not exceed 30 inches in any direction.
All images must be printed on either paper or canvas. If you use things such as metal, glass, and wood it will not be permitted for use. The images you use must be either framed or mounted a way as to be ready to hang with wire, metal loop, or a saw-tooth hanger. Please note that the museum will not install wires and hangers on your artwork.
Images must be actual photographs, taken with a traditional film/digital camera, or phone because no computer-designed graphic art will be accepted. Please be aware that photographs may be edited, and this includes the following: applying digital effects with Photoshop, Lightroom, and Snapspeed.
Judging will be by a panel of three photographers/artists who will rate the images based on their creativity, originality, and beauty. Any identifying marks, signatures, logos on the images will be covered for the judging.
Artists may submit as many images as they’d like. The cost to enter is $25 per artist for one photo. Additional photos will be $5 each.
There will be three awards in each category. 1st Place will receive $100, 2nd Place will receive $75, and 3rd Place will receive $50.
The artwork will be displayed at the gallery at Comer Muesem during the entire month of September. The winners will be announced at the artists’ reception which will be held on Sept. 21 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.