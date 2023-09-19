Phase one of innovative training center celebrated with party, speeches

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A host of state and local business, non-profit, education and government leaders gathered at the old Avondale Mills site in Sylacauga to celebrate phase one of East Alabama Rural innovation and Training Hub this past Thursday night.
The site consists of about 30 acres owned by the Talladega County Board of Education and another 18 acres, including the 127,000 square foot Eva Jane Building, which was recently acquired by the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement. Once the project, known by the acronym EARTH, is complete, it should provide east Alabama, as well as the rest of the state and region, with a workforce development program based on the needs of industry and individuals, and that will be able to focus on new and emerging industries as well as established ones. The site will also include early childhood development programs, research and agricultural spaces, green spaces and sports fields for nearby B.B. Comer Memorial High School.
The property is now more or less clear, but it took a tremendous effort even to get that far. The Avondale plant closed in 2006, and a massive fire about five years later left much of the site looking like something from a post-apocalyptic B-movie set.
When the Talladega County Board of Education authorized the initial purchase in 2017, Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said “this was the worst looking piece of property I had ever seen. Now, it’s like the ugly duckling that is turning into the beautiful swan…This is a dream come true. Business and industry need education, and and education needs business and industry.”
SAFE President Margaret Morton said Thursday “This is the EARTH the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it…We are all EARTH. We live life together, we innovate together, we invest in our future together, we find solutions together, we learn together and we find hope together. EARTH is hope, and we move forward together.”
In addition to showing off the progress in clearing the site and unveiling plans for the first phase of development, Thursday was all about acknowledging and thanking the numerous partners that were making the project a reality. And there were a lot of them.
Morton thanked her own board of directors, including Dr. Jeff Lynn, president of Central Alabama Community College; former Sylacauga Mayor, educator and SAFE President Jesse Cleveleand; former Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jane Cobia; John Floyd, Vanessa Green, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl. Rep. Ben Robbins, Lacey, Rev. Henry Looney, Wanda McElrath-Frasier, Talladega County Commissioner Phillip Morris, Talladega County Department of Human Resources Director Nicole Parker, District Judge Ryan Rumsey, Sylacauga Housing Authority CEO Sam Royster, Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center CEO Glenn Sisk, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Strickland, Van WIlins and Mable Williams.
Drew Honeycutt of Talladega Castings provided signage for the event, which was catered by The Hickory Cafe at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center. Rodney Waller cleared the property, Tripp Dixon of First Baptist Church provided the sound system, and the Jacksonville State University Jazz Combo provided the soundtrack.
Morton and Lacey also thanked Bill Farr, Ryan Coleman and Adam Ponder for their contributions.
Lacey also thanked members of the county board of education, who represented Thursday by Susan Shaw and Cathy Landers. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey was also there, along with former Governor Jim Folsom and his wife, state DHR Director Nancy Buckner (a Talladega County native), Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and Sally Longshore with the Alabama CHildren’s Trust Fund.
Dr. Steve Marlowe represented both Alabama Power and the Sylacauga City Board of Education.
Staff members for both Sen. Katie Britt and Sen. Tommy Tuberville were on hand, as was Rep. Mike Rogers, representatives of Regions and Cadence banks and most of the local state legislative delegation, including Sens. Keith Kelley, and Lance Bell and Rep. Ben Robbins. Reps. Steve Hurst and Barbara Boyd were also acknowledged for their roles, although neither was present. Rep. Danny Garrett, chairman of the House Education Committee, was there, however.
County Commissioners Morris, Mally Limbaugh and Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham were also acknowledged, along with former Commissioner Greg Atkinson.
The late county attorney Barry Vaughn and the late Rep. Ron Johnson were also thanked for their tireless support of the project.
Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama, Chick-Fil-A, Alabama Industrial Development Training, East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and the Sylacauga Utilities Board were also thanked for their contributions.