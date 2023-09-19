 Skip to main content
SYLACAUGA

Phase one of innovative training center celebrated with party, speeches

Leaders from business, education and politics gather to mark a stage in the development of a great industrial training center in Sylacauga.

A host of state and local business, non-profit, education and government leaders gathered at the old Avondale Mills site in Sylacauga to celebrate phase one of East Alabama Rural innovation and Training Hub this past Thursday night.

The site consists of about 30 acres owned by the Talladega County Board of Education and another 18 acres, including the 127,000 square foot Eva Jane Building, which was recently acquired by the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement. Once the project, known by the acronym EARTH, is complete, it should provide east Alabama, as well as the rest of the state and region, with a workforce development program based on the needs of industry and individuals, and that will be able to focus on new and emerging industries as well as established ones. The site will also include early childhood development programs, research and agricultural spaces, green spaces and sports fields for nearby B.B. Comer Memorial High School.

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and SAFE president Margaret Morton are shown at an EARTH event Sept. 14, 2023.