Pell City's CEPA plans spring productions by high school drama clubs

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts has announced its spring schedule for its Spotlight Drama Program.
In a newsletter sent out Tuesday, CEPA announced it will host productions put on by drama clubs at Pell City High School, Moody High School and St. Clair County High School.
The newsletter said Pell City High will perform “High School Musical” from April 29 to May 2. Moody and SCCHS have not announced what their spring productions will be, but SCCHS plans to perform April 15-16. Moody has not announced dates for its CEPA performance but will be putting on “The Masque of Beauty and the Beast” at Moody High School on Feb. 25-28.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said that while the performances will take place at the center, he remains uncertain whether performances will have a live audience or be livestreamed because of the pandemic.
Thompson said he is not booking a normal spring season for CEPA , which would usually feature local bands and community theater productions, because of pandemic concerns. Despite this, he and his team still wanted to be sure to support students that take part in the Spotlight program, which operates drama clubs at high schools throughout the county.
“I want to get them back on stage,” Thompson said. “It might not be on stage with 400 people in the audience, but on stage.”
Thompson said he has been expanding the center’s offerings to digital content produced by students, such as CEPA’s “The Black Box” podcast series, but feels that live stage performance is the core of the educational programs CEPA provides for the county.
Thompson recognized that a live streamed performance is not exactly the same as one with an audience for the students, but he wants to allow them to perform.
“I do know I can't sit by and not give them a chance to act,” he said.
Thompson said one challenge throughout the pandemic has been the balancing act of keeping people safe while also putting on live theater. He said there is no precedent for the situation, and he has had to rely on community support to make it through the last year.
Thompson said one event this spring will ask the community for more direct support, in a more retro way.
He said CEPA is planning to hold their 2021 Spotlight Awards as a telethon this year. Thompson said the center puts on an Academy Awards style awards show each year to give out rewards for Spotlight students, but this year will also help raise money for CEPA.
The telethon will feature 10 acts, and in between performances, awards will be given to students for their 2020 productions. He said that while he doesn’t expect to have a bank of rotary phones taking donations, he wants the event to call back to classic television fundraisers. The event will be Feb. 25.
“I need to get in front of the community and I need to do it in a cool way,” Thompson said, “and I am hoping this will be that.”